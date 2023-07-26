Man Jailed Ten Weeks for Assault

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2023 .

A local man has been jailed for ten weeks after assaulting his ex-partner.

Lee Cruz Parry, 49, of Devil’s Tower Road, pleaded guilty to Common Assault and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The court heard that at around 4pm on Monday 12 December last year, the victim was within her residence when an argument started with Cruz Parry.

After insulting her, Cruz Parry headbutted her on the nose, causing her to bleed heavily, before leaving the residence.

Following the incident, she called the Royal Gibraltar Police requesting police help and an ambulance. She was later treated for bruising and swelling at Saint Bernard’s Hospital.

Later that day at 9:30pm, Cruz Parry was arrested and later charged with Common Assault.

An RGP spokesman said: “Domestic abuse is an abhorrent crime and is totally unacceptable in Gibraltar – or anywhere else.

“We urge anyone affected by domestic abuse to contact our Domestic Abuse Team.”