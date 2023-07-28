Man Charged with Drug Offences - £2,500 Cannabis Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2023 .

A Spanish man has been charged with several drug offences after attempting to bring £2,500 worth of cannabis into Gibraltar this morning.

Ivan Perez Montero, 34, of La Linea, was arrested at 7:45am today as he crossed into Gibraltar from Spain on a motorcycle.

The operation was led by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Drug Squad, who were assisted by Detectives from the Crime Division, HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) and their Drug Detection Dogs.

Perez Montero was stopped by officers at the Frontier and after a positive indication by the dog, a plastic bag containing 524g of cannabis resin was found concealed inside his motorcycle.

He was then taken to New Mole House Police Station and was later charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug

Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug

Importing a Controlled Class B Drug

Perez Montero will remain in RGP Custody over the weekend until he appears before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.