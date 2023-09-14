Allegations Against Stipendiary Magistrate Pitto - Chief Justice Issues Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2023 .

Below follows a statement by the Chief Justice:

Mr Charles Pitto, Stipendiary Magistrate and Coroner, is the subject of a police investigation into allegations against him. In that regard it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is active.

In the meantime Mr Pitto shall not be performing any of the functions of the various judicial offices which he holds and I have requested the Judicial Service Commission to engage in a disciplinary process.

The day-to-day operations of the Magistrates’ and Coroner’s Courts will remain unaffected.