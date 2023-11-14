Two Men Sentenced for Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

At the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday), a local man was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in HMP Windmill Hill after he pleaded guilty to several burglaries.

The court heard that Francis Alman, 23, of the Laguna Estate had twice broken into the Casino Calpe as well as committing burglaries at The Lounge on Queensway Quay and into the Karma Chiringuito on Eastern Beach.

In total, Alman stole nearly £4000 plus an iPad and an iPod Touch in these break-ins, which all occurred between August and October of this year.

Separately, Alman also pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers and to exiting Gibraltar via the fence at Eastern Beach rather than via the pedestrian gateway at the land frontier.

Yesterday, he received three sentences of four months to be served consecutively, with an additional sentence of 4 weeks for the assault on police to be served concurrently. There was no separate penalty for the burglary at The Lounge or for exiting Gibraltar via the frontier fence.

Also in court yesterday, local man Kaylan Torres, 18, was sentenced to 4 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for breaking into the Reef Rainforest Café on 10 September of this year.

The court heard that, around 0845 on that date, officers saw that the café’s doors were wide open and that a gaming machine had been badly damaged. The officers were later able to check the café’s CCTV footage on which Torres’ face was clearly visible.