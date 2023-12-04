RGP Highlights Recent Investment Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

In recent weeks, RGP officers have become aware that at least one local person has been defrauded of several thousand pounds and that other people in our community have been targeted by investment fraudsters.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

These attempts have mainly used social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to reach their targets.

The scammers use Private/Direct Messages to offer unrealistic returns following a seemingly low deposit. An example is: ‘Send me £500 and you will get £5000 back in a week.’

The social media post appeared as is shown below:

An RGP spokesman added, ‘Another current technique being used by fraudsters is to redirect the recipient to a ‘Crypto Currency’ page that, although it appears legitimate, has been created for the sole purpose of defrauding potential investors. A page such as this will again promise unrealistic returns for a small investment.

‘Yet another type of scam involves fake competitions, quizzes or puzzles - all of which promise big prizes for a small entrance fee.’

Anyone who receives a suspicious online ‘investment’ offer such as those above, is advised not to respond. Instead, they should contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on 20072500 or via https://www.police.gi/report/crime

Remember: IF SOMETHING SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS!





