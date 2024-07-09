Local Man Sentenced For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2024 .

A man who was caught on CCTV breaking into the Mons Calpe Suite in the Upper Rock has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Francis James Alman, 24, of the Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to a charge of Burglary and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (8 July).

The court heard that just after 6am on Friday 21st of June last month, Alman smashed the glass patio door panels to gain entry to the premises in the Nature Reserve.

He then began wandering around inside the restaurant area, rummaging through cash tills and damaging staff lockers.

Just before 9am that same morning, RGP Response Team officers attended the restaurant and after viewing CCTV, identified Alman as a suspect.

Later that same day, Alman was arrested on suspicion of Burglary and was later charged with that offence.

RGP Crime Scene Investigation officers also attended the incident and following a search at Alman’s home, they matched a footprint left at the scene to his shoes.

Alman will have to complete his community service order of 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.





