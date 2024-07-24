Oath Of Office - RGP Recruits Sworn In As Police Constables

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits were officially sworn in as Police Constables today.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

After being handed their warrant cards for the first time by the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger this morning, the 14 officers (nine male and five female) swore their allegiance to the RGP.

Later this afternoon at court, a Magistrate will grant the new officers their police powers after they swear an oath/affirmation to the King.

The recruits are currently in Week 3 of a 23 week intensive training school. On completion of their school, they will join a Response Team for a two year probation period.

Three Gibraltar Defence Police and two Royal Falkland Islands Police officers are also in the RGP Training School.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the financial industry and a professional chef.