Oath Of Office - RGP Recruits Sworn In As Police Constables

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits were officially sworn in as Police Constables today. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

After being handed their warrant cards for the first time by the Commissioner of  Police Richard Ullger this morning, the 14 officers (nine male and five female) swore  their allegiance to the RGP. 

Later this afternoon at court, a Magistrate will grant the new officers their police  powers after they swear an oath/affirmation to the King. 

The recruits are currently in Week 3 of a 23 week intensive training school. On  completion of their school, they will join a Response Team for a two year probation  period. 

Three Gibraltar Defence Police and two Royal Falkland Islands Police officers are  also in the RGP Training School. 

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the financial industry and a professional chef.

 

 

