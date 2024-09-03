Man charged in connection with ongoing Rape investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2024 .

A man has been charged with three counts of rape and other offences.

49-year-old Anthony Lombard, of Gavino’s Dwelling, has been charged with three counts of Rape, one count of Wounding with Intent, and three counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

The charges follow an extensive investigation launched by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services division on Sunday 1st September.

Lombard, who has remained in police custody since his arrest on Sunday evening, was charged yesterday evening (Monday 2 Sept), and appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.