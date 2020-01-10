The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is issuing an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists who wish to take part in the long-standing Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

Applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London and in the first instance, artists would submit digital images of their artwork. The submission deadline is 23.59 on Monday 17th February 2020. Further information to submit artworks can be found on www.royalacademy.org.uk/summer-exhibition

Out of the approximate 12,000 works that the RA expect will be entered, only 4,000 will then qualify for the second round. Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK. GCS, on behalf of the Government, say they are committed to support these artists by helping with the cost of transporting the artworks to the UK.

GCS says it looks forward to the participation of Gibraltar’s arts fraternity.