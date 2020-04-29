VISU.AL Agency Partners With Local Brands To Give Prizes Through Fun TikTok Social Media Challenges

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2020 .

Since the beginning of the lockdown, Gibraltarians have been spending more time online, using social media and flocking to the new video sharing App TikTok. Some of their videos are being watched all over the world and have millions of views!

In order to make things a bit more fun and continue the community spirit in these troubled times, VISU.AL, a TikTok partner and digital agency, has partnered with local brands including Boux Avenue, Holland & Barrett, Eroski, inMotion, Seruya, Mayfair on Main, Digital DJ tips, Saccone & Speed and Marble Arc , to provide a number of online challenges.

In order to win free products or vouchers (to be redeemed when things are back to normal!), you simply have to follow the challenges on VISU.AL social media profiles, shoot their videos and upload them on TikTok using the hashtags provided #TikTokGibraltar #HouseofVisual as well as challenge specific hashtags.

By dancing, singing, lip syncing or story telling, the emphasis is on being creative, smiling and having fun during lockdown. The local brands are proud to support the local community and lift the spirits.

For more details, check out your social media and find @visualgibraltar

About VISU.AL

VISU.AL is an integrated digital agency and media hub connecting the community and keeping brands at the forefront of what’s possible across digital, social and mobile.

With operations in UK, Costa Rica, Gibraltar, Malta and Manila, along with a global platform of creators and influencers, we operate an #alwayson, #alwayslistening service- A Better Way.