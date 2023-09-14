Royal Air Force Regiment Band To Provide 2 Days Entertainment

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2023 .

Below follows a joint statement from British Forces Gibraltar and GCS:

British Forces Gibraltar is delighted to announce a series of events that will provide an amazing two days of entertainment.

On the 29th September, The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will be performing at St. Michael’s Cave. The Band will be performing at 7.30pm, by kind permission of the Air Force Board of the Defence Council.

Tickets are free of charge and include shuttle service and event admission.

These can be obtained from www.buytickets.gi.

At the end of the performance there will be a collection for voluntary donations in aid of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

On the 30th September, The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will also be providing a static display at Casemates Square starting at 11:00am.

Supported by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, these free to the public events reaffirm the historic bond between the UK Armed Forces and the people of Gibraltar.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 75569.



