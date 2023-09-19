Entries Invited for Three Kings’ Cavalcade

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2023 .

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee are inviting entries for the 65th Three Kings’ Cavalcade that will take place as customary on the 5th January 2024.

The Three Kings Cavalcade is the first event on Gibraltar’s social calendar after the New Year’s festivities, which is enjoyed by young and adults alike. The organisation for this is naturally carried out months in advance and subsequently the Committee is already in the process of organising the next cavalcade in 2024.

The Committee, which is supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services, will provide a participation fee up to a maximum of £1,000 and provide a covered area in a specific site in conjunction with HM Government of Gibraltar

The Organising Committee calls on Sports and Social Clubs, Dance Clubs, Associations and Organisations, Housing Estates, Schools, Companies or even groups of friends to participate and make this another memorable cavalcade, both for those thousands who line Main Street as well as for those who participate.

Anyone who would like to enter a float or walking float is kindly requested to contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 57586000 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or the GCS Events Department on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.