Kitchen Studios Pop-Up Show And Studio Opening

Written by YGTV Team on 28 November 2023 .

Local contemporary artist platform Kitchen Studios have announced the highly anticipated inauguration of their studio space.

The space, set to become a hub for creativity, innovation and collaboration, will be inaugurated this coming Friday, the 1st of December, at 6pm, with a one-night-only pop-up show featuring a selection of local contemporary artists working with a selection of media.

All are welcome at the opening, at Unit 6, 7 South Barrack Road. For more information please get in touch on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on instagram at @gibkitchen.