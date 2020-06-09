GSD Against China Joint Venture

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

The GSD says it does not support the Government’s joint venture transaction with a Chinese sub-state owned construction company to build a privately funded prefabricated nursing home.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD does not support the Government’s joint venture transaction with a Chinese sub-state owned construction company to build a privately funded prefabricated nursing home on a 1,000m2 plot at the Rooke site that will then be handed over to an undisclosed private “investor”. It will continue to probe this transaction as serious questions arise that are currently unanswered.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance stated:

“Sir Joe Bossano has announced this project as part of the National Economic Plan but I fail to see how it will generate sustainable jobs or aid the local construction industry as all the real work and value added is to be done in China. This will mean that local suppliers to construction companies will effectively be cut out of most of the process. Additionally the joint venture will compete against long-established local construction companies.

Even if a factory for the modules were to be established in Gibraltar, I do not see we have the ability to load the containers onto ships in any volume nor the waiting clientele, especially as we exit Europe. It will be remembered that the old Components Factory had to close once it ran out of local projects.

The Gibraltarian client for this project has been revealed by the architect’s plans as ‘Community Supplies and Services Limited. But who is behind that company? Who is the ultimate investor? And how is all this being paid for and financed? I will be seeking the name of the ultimate beneficial owner of this company in Parliament as well as details of what premium has been paid, and details of the lease granted without tender, for the site earmarked as 1 Bishop Caruana Road at the Land Registry.

A multitude of additional questions need to be asked as to planning permission and why has a new nursing home for our elderly (akin to Mount Alvernia) been shoehorned into only 4% of the total Rooke site and built with such evident economy in mind given the recent lavish multi-million spending of this Government on still unfinished sports facilities? Our elderly surely deserve better than to be housed in what can only be described as shipping container type boxes! And why is this home going to be handed over to a private investor? On what terms will this be offered to the elderly if it is not to be run by Government? ”





