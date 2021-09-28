GSD Says “Government Remains Silent” On Eastern Airways Cancellations

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

The GSD says that the announcement by Eastern Airways that it will cancel flights to Southampton altogether as from 11th October and suspend flights to Birmingham from 14th October until spring next year is “disappointing and unwelcome news.” The party adds that this development comes in the wake of the other bad news received with respect to the non-arrival or ending of the “much-celebrated” Volotea and Whizz air flights. However, the GSD is posing the question: “Why is the Minister for Tourism silent?”

“None of these developments are good for Gibraltar but they clearly confirm the GSD Opposition’s previous warnings that their arrivals had less to do with the Minister for Tourism’s self-proclaimed success and more to do with the effects of the pandemic on the airline industry. These flights came at a particular time of the pandemic’s evolution – Gibraltar was a safe destination as compared to others which were the subject of travel restrictions.

“It is a pity the demand appears not to be there for Gibraltar as a destination for these particular routes and we have been unable to capitalise on these new connections as and when they were there. It is also noteworthy that the publicity-seeking Minister for Tourism has chosen not to say a word about this and the other negative developments in the airline industry as they impact on us. We should also be hearing him spell out what his plans are in light of these announcements and assuage the concern that exists in the tourism and business sectors for which he is politically responsible” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism.

Note: The Government issued a statement later: https://www.yourgibraltartv.com/society/24168-government-statement-on-eastern-airways