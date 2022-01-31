GSD Executive Elections To Be Held Soon

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2022 .

The GSD has announced that it will be holding its biennial Executive Elections in the next few weeks.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Under the Party Constitution the Executive is made up of all serving MPs plus 16 elected members, a further (up to) 5 co-opted members and a small number of life members. The elections to the Executive are run in two rounds under Party rules. The first round of eight elected places is filled from the standing Executive and has now been completed. The second round of elections to a further 8 places is opened to a vote by Party members who can stand for election for those places.

Party Members will be receiving a letter/email to inform them of these elections and the process that will be followed. Nominations for candidates will be invited by noon on 22 February 2022. All party members have the right to stand at these elections on completion of the nomination form supported by the necessary number of party members that the election rules specify. The Party HQ office in College Lane stands ready to assist any member who needs information or assistance with this process.

Tarik El Yabani, GSD Membership Secretary said: “This is an exciting time for the Party. We are holding these elections that had been delayed because of the COVID pandemic and are now possible. We will shortly be advising Party Members of the specific election process and providing them with nomination forms. We encourage members to come forward to contest the 8 seats that are available under Party rules or to participate in the election as voters.

The GSD is the only credible political alternative to this GSLP/Lib Government. Those elected to the Executive will have the chance to participate in the shaping of Party policy and in important decisions that the Party will take in the run up to the next general elections. They will help existing Executive Members and MPs to present that positive alternative with experience and energy to tackle the big issues that face Gibraltar.”





