Voting Starts In GSD Executive Elections

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

The GSD are reminding it’s members that they can vote at the Party Offices in College Lane from Monday 14th March to Wednesday 16th March during the hours of 10am-7pm and on Thursday 17th March from 10am to 12 noon.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

There are 20 candidates competing for the 8 remaining elected places on the 30 plus strong Executive. Other elected places were filled in the first elected round in January.

Leader of the Opposition and GSD Leader Keith Azopardi voted early today. Mr Azopardi said: “I urge all Members to vote and participate in these elections. This vote will help shape how we do things in the run-up to the next general election. You have the chance to choose some of your representatives around that discussion table. This is an exciting time for the GSD and in our presentation of a strong alternative to the present Government.”

Any member who due to medical or other circumstances is unable to attend HQ or will be away from Gibraltar during the voting period can contact the Party office by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on +350 54075220 and alternative arrangements can be put in place so that they can vote. Electronic voting arrangements will be available for those away from Gibraltar and to university students on request.






