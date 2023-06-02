Opposition Runs Out Of Arguments Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2023 .

The Government says the GSD are “choosing to give the worst possible interpretation on everything in a feeble attempt to tarnish those involved.”

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is not surprising that Mr Azopardi has once again got his facts horribly wrong.

It is a fact that the Opposition is tarnishing the character and reputation of individuals for their own selfish political ends.

It is a fact that the Opposition are choosing to give the worst possible interpretation on everything in a feeble attempt to tarnish those involved.

It is a fact that the Opposition have converted the McGrail Inquiry into a political witch-hunt.

It is a fact that Mr Pyle was appointed to advise the Chief Secretary and not to advise the Union.

It is a fact that a desperate Opposition has become increasingly vitriolic and poisonous when they have run out of arguments.

It is a fact that Mr Azopardi’s political career is on the line at the next general election.





