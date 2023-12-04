TG Leadership And Executive Nominations Confirmed

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have confirmed that one candidate has been nominated for leadership of the party: Nick Calamaro was nominated by executive members Kayley Mifsud and John Montegriffo.

The party also confirms that fourteen members have put themselves forward to stand on the party executive.

The party will hold a vote at their AGM on Wednesday 6th December to confirm these positions.

Ahead of the vote, Nick Calamaro posted the following letter to TG members outlining his vision for the party including how he hoped to revitalise the party and empower its members:

Dear Together Gibraltar members,

I am writing to you today to ask for your support at our AGM this Wednesday. These last few months I have acted as the party’s interim head while we have sought a new leadership team. With that team now in place and with the executives’ encouragement I am now putting myself forward to be full-time leader of the party.

I never set out to become a frontline politician. Though I have always had a passion for politics, I was disheartened by how insular and divisive the other local parties were. When I found Together Gibraltar I jumped at the chance to finally be part of a movement looking to empower ordinary Gibraltarians in moving our society forward.

I worked with Marlene as we campaigned for safe and legal access to abortion and joined the first Together Gibraltar Executive where I served as the party’s election agent in our unprecedented performance in 2019.

Like many of you, I was disappointed that we did not find a team to contest the last election. But I have been working every single day to keep growing our movement and I am confident that there is still a bright future ahead for those of us who want a more diverse, democratic and honest kind of politics.

Gibraltar still needs a party that sets a good example. One that shows that politics is open to different voices and that anyone can make a change, regardless of background or personal connections.

My proudest achievement of the last few months has been the team we’ve been able to put forward as a refreshed TG executive. A diverse, passionate and talented group who I know will grow our party far beyond our previous achievements. I am excited to have a mix of old faces from the original Together Gibraltar movement and even some new faces who had not even considered getting into Gibraltar politics. They saw that the need was there and that Together Gibraltar can be a vehicle for making a real difference to our community.

With this team I have already set up a four year plan that will get us ready for the best possible showing at the next election. But more importantly, this plan will make sure that we’re actively improving political participation throughout those whole four years. You won’t catch me waiting until an election year to keep hosting debates, to keep meeting with community organisations, or to keep showing off the amazing talent Together Gibraltar has in our ranks.

With your support, I promise to keep working tirelessly on growing the party and every single member who wants to step forward. I know many of you have unique skills and interests that would be invaluable to making Gibraltar the best place it can be, and I hope that I can give you the platform, confidence, and the tools you need to make that change.

As anyone who knows me can attest, I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty. I will keep giving Together Gibraltar everything I have to make our party stronger and more influential. But that’s not enough. What I really hope I can do differently is to give you a voice. I will be setting up a mentorship programme to help newer members of our team to learn from those with more experience and to make sure that everyone feels valued and supported.

I have brought back our public debates, where we can discuss the issues that matter to our community and challenge the status quo. I have built a diverse and experienced team to take the party forward, with a balance of fresh and familiar faces. I have worked closely with Marlene’s mentorship to cultivate relationships with the media, community organisations, with other parties, and with hundreds of Gibraltarians from all walks of life.

I hope you will join me on this journey and vote for me as your leader. Together we can keep making Together Gibraltar a better home for the trailblazers who will keep pushing Gibraltar forward.

Thank you for your time and your trust. Sincerely,

Nick Calamaro