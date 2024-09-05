GSD questions manner of execution of Varyl Begg Estate works

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi and Damon Bossino visited Varyl Begg Estate yesterday at the invitation of some residents who they say have raised certain concerns they have in relation to the works currently being carried out by the Government.

Damon Bossino said: “While it will be expected that works will inevitably cause disruption, it is not clear why aspects of the manner of its execution have not been thought through enough to minimise disruption and discomfort to residents.”

“It is rightly being asked why:

(i) the workmen’s portacabins and base are not stationed in a different area of the estate so as not to disrupt the flow of traffic around one of the blocks which prevents vehicles such as ambulances from encircling it – it was pointed out to the GSD that another location would also serve to minimise the significant loss of parking spaces;

(ii) the cladding panels which are awaiting installation are being stored in a parking area normally used for motorcycles, resulting in the loss of approximately 30 spaces;

(iii) the fencing and scaffolding are being set up around blocks far in advance of works starting on them resulting in further unnecessary loss of parking space for cars and motorcycles with the fencing occupying what appears to be an inordinate space such that not even motorcycles can be parked;

(iv) air-conditioning units have been removed so soon before works have begun, causing serious discomfort to residents (some of whom are elderly or infirm), especially during these hot summer months.

“These are just some of the issues which were raised with the GSD. Other concerns, such as whether cladding is necessary should be addressed to remove another source of concern and stress.

“The GSD asks the Government to resolve these issues to ensure that residents’ lives can be free from as much discomfort and worry as possible, particularly when regard is had to the time that it will take to complete the project.

"The GSD will be raising these issues in Parliament.”