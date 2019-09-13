The 2019/20 Gibraltar Telephone Directory Has Arrived

Deliveries of the 2019/20 Gibraltar Telephone Directory have now commenced and will take approximately five weeks to complete.

Directories will be delivered to every home and business throughout Gibraltar, with one Directory allocated per telephone line. Once deliveries are complete, you may collect additional copies from Gibtelecom’s Customer Service Centre at 15-21 John Mackintosh Square.

Large Print Directory

A large print Directory for the visually impaired is available from Gibtelecom’s Customer Service Centre, 17-21 John Macintosh Square.

Can’t Find What You’re Looking For?

Don’t forget to check www.gibyellow.gi for all the latest business and residential updates. If you still can’t find the number you’re looking for please get in touch and they'll do their best to help. Contact on t: 20041414 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .