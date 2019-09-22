HMS Duncan Arrives

HMS Duncan arrived in Gibraltar this morning for a pre-planned logistics visit.

The Type 45 destroyer sailed in March from her home port in Portsmouth for a six-month operational deployment. Duncan has recently been working alongside HMS Montrose, committed to ensuring the freedom of navigation and to safeguard global trading passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prior to heading to the Middle East, Duncan was deployed providing reassurance to the UK’s allies overseas and protecting the busy waters of the Mediterranean.

HMS Duncan is the sixth of the highly-capable Type 45 air defence destroyers and one of the most advanced warships in the world. She sails with a ship's company in excess of 280 personnel.

Pic by David Sanchez