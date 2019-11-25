Shania Ballester Attends Miss Teen Model Universe 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2019 .

Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019 Shania Ballester represented Gibraltar at The Miss Teen Model Universe 2019 Pageant that took place at Valencia Spain.

A spokesperson said: “Shania arrived at Valencia on the 20th November and was accommodated at Marina Dor Cuidad De Vacaciones along with other contestants from around the world. Shania took part in a series of preliminary rounds which included photogenic, talent, fashion, interview, national costume and evening wear. Shania did not only bring home the title of Miss Petite Model Universe 2019 but was also awarded with the prizes of Miss Friendship and the best talent. Shania sang a song named Read All About It by Emeli Sande where she faced her fear of singing for a great audience and amazed everyone with her beautiful voice.

“Director of No1 Models Mr Kelvin Hewitt would like to thank Blast Away LTD and HSE Consulting LTD for sponsoring Shania for her Internationals. Also a big thank you to Rafa Anaya Climent for Shania’s make-up and hair and making sure she was well taken care of throughout the whole pageant. We spoke to Shania and she is very overwhelmed by all the support received from her hometown she would like to thank everyone involved for this great experience and she is truly honoured in having represented her country of Gibraltar in such a great platform. Her biggest moment was representing her National Costume during a cavalcade throughout the streets of Valencia, she expressed that this was her biggest highlight and it made her very proud of being a Gibraltarian.”