EBike Gibraltar Wins GFSB Business Innovation Award

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

EBike Gibraltar is the winner of the GFSB Business Innovation Award - their prize is £2,000 of telecoms and IT products/services sponsored by Gibtelecom.

The two runners up were Ezylet and Queue Wisely Gibraltar.

A GFSB spokesperson said: “The GFSB would like to take this opportunity to thank all the applicants of this year’s GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom. The judges have been very impressed with the quality of the entries this year as always. Innovation amongst Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial community is still certainly very much alive.”

Commenting on the winners, Eran Shay- GFSB Board Member and one of the judges, said: “This year we have had to conduct the interviews online via video-conferencing. I was impressed to see how all contesters have managed to think outside the box and innovate their business model even further to be able to operate one way or another, despite the current Corona crisis. E-Bike Gibraltar not only expands the Gibraltar tourism offering but also provides a viable, affordable and most importantly – environmentally friendly means of transport, in line with Gibraltar’s Go Green strategy. With the absence of tourism due to COVID19, it was impressive to hear how E-Bikes Gibraltar were able to swiftly adapt their business model to the needs of the local community, be it through rental of E-bikes to those wishing to exercise or renting them out to perform deliveries around town, including a trial with the Royal Gibraltar Post Office. We wish them every success for the future”.