EasyJet Flights To Resume On Monday 20th July

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2020 .

The Government has been in contact with easyJet today and is pleased to confirm that some flying from Gibraltar will resume from Monday 20th July, in accordance with the schedule shown on their website.

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism said, “I’m delighted that easyJet will resume some flying to Gibraltar on 20th July from Manchester and from London Gatwick on 25th July. We are very pleased to welcome the airline back to the Rock, along with all its customers and look forward to further flying resuming throughout the Summer.”