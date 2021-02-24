Weather Advisory: Gale Force Winds Expected Today

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2021 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, has published a Weather Advisory as gale force winds are expected today. The note is valid from Wednesday 08:00 to 18:00.

The text reads as follows:

Easterly winds will continue to blow strong, locally Gale force today with mean speeds of 26 to 32 knots and gusts generally reaching 35 to 40 knots, but occasionally up to 45 knots, particularly in exposed places.

Travel conditions will be difficult at times during the day, although winds should begin to ease slowly through this afternoon.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below: Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts 45 KT or more Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.





