ESG Says Fresh Oil Spill is “Unacceptable”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

The ESG says it was yesterday alerted to a oil slick off the coastline, which was later traced to have landed at Rosia, Camp and Little Bay.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The thick black sludge was present in worrying levels at Rosia Bay and reports were made with the Department of the Environment responding promptly to establish immediate clean up operations with the help from Brightside.

This oil spill could have originated elsewhere and is the subject of yet another investigation following the spill seen within our harbour waters over the weekend.

Large or small these spills are becoming all too frequent and are damaging our natural environment and are unacceptable. The Port is called upon to fully apply its resources to ensure standards are being followed and identify and fine polluters.

