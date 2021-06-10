Updates to COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements for travel to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2021 .

The Government has updated the COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements for travel to Gibraltar. These requirements will come into effect on Sunday 13th June 2021.

Key changes now include a pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for a person travelling by air into Gibraltar who has not been fully vaccinated. The requirement also applies to a fully vaccinated person who has been to a country or territory on the Red List in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar. Air passengers will also be required to upload evidence of their negative pre-departure COVID-19 test or fully vaccinated status, as applicable.