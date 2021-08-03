Trustees Of Community Care Statement

The Trustees of Community Care note the terms of the debate relating to the Trust last week in Parliament. As has been the practice for the last 30 years, the Trustees do not get involved in any political arguments. Their sole purpose is to administer the Charity.

The Trustees urge the Community Care Action Group to reflect on the information provided by the Hon Sir Joe Bossano KCMG as to the history of the creation of the Trust and the reasons for it. This information has been in the public domain since the 1990's, but it has, no doubt, been helpful for Sir Joe to refresh memories by highlighting this in Parliament.

The Trustees urge those who make up the Action Group to also consider the clear dangers to the continued existence of the Trust and all the benefits presently paid created by some of the Action Group's public statements and their communication to the UK Government. These have already been specifically notified to them during the various meetings previously held by us with the Group and it would not serve any useful purpose to repeat those concerns publicly.

As to the suggestion that the Trust is contemplating further measures we can confirm that that is not the case. The hours required from Community Officers were based on the original concept of Community Officers Scheme

The Trustees would be amenable to a further meeting with representatives of the action group if that would help to further clarify matters





