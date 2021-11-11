Signing of the Armed Forces Covenant

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, has today signed the Armed Forces Covenant which pledges the Royal Gibraltar Police to treat service personnel and their families in Gibraltar with “fairness and respect.”

On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, the Covenant was also signed by Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton,

The signing, which took place at the Convent, also pledges the RGP and MOD to liaise with charities and organisations to help the local military community in a number of areas.

In recent years, several police forces and organisations in UK have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

COP Richard Ullger, said: “We are proud to support the Armed Forces community in the RGP. The military has been an integral part of Gibraltar’s history for the past 300 years and we have a number of officers and staff from a Forces background within the RGP. So it’s important for us to support the armed forces in any way we can.

“In addition, numerous people from military backgrounds have made an easy transition into the RGP, as they have skillsets that are transferable to policing.”

The Commissioner added that in line with the Covenant, the RGP are also encouraging local businesses, community groups and individuals to work with the Force, by pledging their support to armed forces personnel and their families, as well as to reservists and veterans.

Commander of British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, added: “The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant, which is an important agreement, further solidifies our close working relationship with the RGP, for which I am immensely proud and grateful.”