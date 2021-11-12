Three Kings Cavalcade Committee Disappointed Over Cavalcade Cancelation

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee has expressed it’s disappointment over the cancelation of the Cavalcade but understands the Government’s decision.

A statement from the Three Kings Cavalcade Committee follows below:

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee is disappointed but can understand with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to cancel the 2022 Three Kings Cavalcade.

We have been liaising with Gibraltar Cultural Services for well over 2 months with a view of obtaining a decision from Government to allow the Cavalcade to take place. Following with other Government’s decisions to cancel the Festival of Lights and The New Year’s live celebrations at casemates, it was inevitable that the cavalcade would also be cancelled.

We would like to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services for assisting us during these past months in our attempt to proceed with the event.

We know that this popular event will be again sorely missed by both young and the not so young and the committee can only endeavour to try to organise it for 2023 pending permissions.





