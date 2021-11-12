Calpe House Letters To Santa

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

The Calpe House Charity has announced that they are giving the children of Gibraltar an opportunity to write a special letter to Santa.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

Children can also enter a competition by drawing a picture of their choosing on the back of the letter. His Worship The Mayor will judge who has drawn the best picture and a prize will be presented.

The Santa letters and competition will run from 25th November to 20th December inclusively. Letter templates will be available at The Convent Christmas Fare on 25th November, from the Post Office side shop on Main Street on 2th 6 November, and at The Mayor’s reception at City hall from the 1st December until the 20th of December.

Once the letters have been written and/or drawings completed, they can be posted in Santa’s special letter box at the Mayor’s office (until the 20th of December), or alternatively at the Main Street Post Office (26 November to 20th of December).

On collecting their letters, those participating will be invited to donate £3 to the Calpe House Charity. All of the proceeds will go to the charity, which will help it to continue providing a ‘home from home’ at Calpe House in London, at a time when Gibraltar residents most need invaluable assistance.

The Trustees and everyone connected with the Calpe House Charity would like to publicly thank everyone who has supported, and continues to support their worthy cause, in what has been a most challenging year for us all. A Very Merry Christmas from all at the charity.





