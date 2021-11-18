Gibraltarian Author M. G. Sanchez To Launch New Novel Online

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2021 .

Gibraltarian author MG Sanchez will be launching his new novel The Fetishist via an online event organised by the University of Basel on 23 November at 17.00 CET.

The event is free and open to the general public. Details on how to attend the event can be found on the following link:

https://english.philhist.unibas.ch/en/news-and-events/events/details/book-launch-mg-sanchezs-the-fetishist

In addition to his book launch on 23 November, M. G. Sanchez has also been invited to speak about his new book at the following venues:

29 November – Mediterranean Institute, University of Malta

2 December – University of Surrey

10 December – University of Barcelona

13 December – the Associazione Italiana Studi Culture e Letterature di Lingua Inglese