ESG Says Gibraltar Climate Strategy “Must Include Transition Away From Fossil Fuel Economy”

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2021 .

The Environmental Safety Group says it was glad to finally see the publication of our Climate Change Strategy on the last day of COP26.

A statement continued: “It is crucial that we understand the challenge that lies before us, as a community, to radically reduce our carbon footprint alongside every other nation on the planet.

“However the group believes the strategy must include a transition away from our fossil fuel economy, supported by targets for reduction over time. To simply target City Emissions, a mere 8.5% of our TOTAL carbon impact, fails in meeting the magnitude of the task at hand and responsibility we bear.

“With a plan targeting all of Gibraltar’s Emissions, cross party support should be sought, and a team appointed, to urgently roll out the Climate Strategy.

“The ESG intends to keep this matter in the public domain and will be pressing Government for answers.”