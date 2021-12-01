Rainbow Ward Grateful For RICC Donation Of Emergency Transfer Bags

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2021 .

The GHA says it is grateful to have received two emergency transfer bags donated to Rainbow Ward by RICC.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

These bags will be used to easily and efficiently carry equipment during a patient transfer from St Bernard’s Hospital to partner hospitals in Spain and the UK.

The bags were designed in conjunction with the North West London Critical Care Network, following consultations with over 120 clinicians. Their design delivers standardised equipment and ‘at a glance’ checking to support front line staff when transferring critically ill patients.

Each bag contains labelled pouches - Advanced Airways, Breathing, Circulation, Self-Vent and Suction - with all the elasticated loops and pockets needed to store the recommended contents. These are colour-coded with an ‘open book’ design and clear lids for easy access and quick identification. Each bag can also be strapped horizontally to any bed or trolley for hands-free, weightless carrying, or they can be worn as backpacks.

These key features safely reduce the volume of equipment carried and assist staff in delivering quality patient care during patient transfers.

Cary-Anne Taylor-Perez, Sister Charge Nurse for Rainbow Ward said: ‘When patients deteriorate and require further treatment, quick transfer to tertiary hospitals are required. To ensure optimum and safe patient transfers, the equipment we take is imperative.’

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, greatly welcomed the donation and said: ‘These patient transfer bags will greatly assist staff when transferring patients to our partner hospitals. The GHA is grateful to RICC for their generous donation’.





