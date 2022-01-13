Justice For Carolina Action Group Welcomes Chief Minister's Commitment To Provide Written Reply

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2022 .

The Justice for Carolina Action Group says it is "pleased" that the Chief Minister will provide them with a written reply.

A statement from the Justice for Carolina Action Group follows below:

The Justice for Carolina Action Group is pleased that the Chief Minister will provide it with a written reply, and points to its public statement having been prompted by the Chief Minister’s own public comments.

The Group notes and welcomes the Chief Minister’s continued commitment to provide a written reply to its petition calling for an independent public inquiry into the handling of the prosecution of Real Lishman by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the killing of Carolina Lishman but calls for the Chief Minister not to further delay the promised reply.

With reference to the Chief Minister’s criticism of the Group’s resort to public media, that was prompted by public comments of the Chief Minister in GBC’s “Direct Democracy” programme, in which he expressed views that were supportive of the DPP, whilst having failed to provide the Group with his promised written reply.

The group reiterates that its sole purpose is to push for public reassurance in the proper workings of the justice system through the holding of an independent public inquiry.

It is an aim which it does not believe will be furthered by taking part in discussions behind closed doors. As such, it was agreed by the Chief Minister that a meeting between him and the Group, before a written response was received, would be premature and unproductive.

It adds that any public inquiry convened by the Chief Minister will cover areas that are wider than those that the outstanding professional conduct proceedings against the DPP will deal with. Accordingly, those proceedings should not delay the Chief Minister’s reply or decision to hold a public inquiry.