GPLM Reacts To Abortion Figures Since Law Change

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement has reacted to the release of abortion figures for the first six months since the new abortion law came into effect.

A statement from GPLM follows below:

Responding to the figures, GPLM spokesperson Patricia Parody said:

“We see for the first time today the real impact of the vote last year to introduce abortion, with confirmation from the GHA that eleven abortions have been carried out in our community since last July. Though these figures may appear small, the reality is that once abortion becomes legalised - like anything else - it becomes normalised and we fully expect these numbers to grow as time goes on if we don't offer women better options than abortion. That is what has happened in every other country in Europe and there is no reason to believe Gibraltar will be any different”.

Referring to the recommendations that GPLM sent to the Minister For Health, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento, in July last year, she continued:

“In this meeting we presented our set of recommendations on supporting women and families and mitigating the extreme nature of the new abortion law. Our thirty-four recommendations included proposals to ensure that women receive all necessary information before proceeding with abortion so that they are fully informed before they make this decision. Like all medical procedures, women deserve to be made aware of all possible outcomes by a qualified doctor. We also asked the Minister to ensure women have all the details they need on alternatives to abortion. We have requested a follow up meeting with Minister Sacramento and we hope that she will make time to meet us to address these concerns as soon as possible”.

The spokesperson continued: “We are extremely concerned that most of the abortions took place at home without sufficient medical supervision. In our submission to the Minister we suggested that the administration of the abortion pill should be medically supervised at all times, even if this entailed a stay in hospital. There must be a duty of care towards the woman seeking the abortion”.

Mrs Parody referred to the ongoing work provided by GPLM via their CareLink programme which provides practical support to pregnant women and young families in need and encouraged anyone who wished to avail of such practical help to contact CareLink on 54067935.

"Today is a sad day for Gibraltar. Though the figures appear small, let's not forget that they represent eleven unborn lives as well as eleven women within our community who we want to support in every way. As a community we must ensure that women are offered positive alternatives to abortion. Therein lies true choice”.





