Unite Meets With New GHA Director General

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2022 .

Today, Unite the union met with the new Director General to discuss and advance key issues affecting staff across the GHA.

A statement continued: “Unite the Union officials and union representatives from across the GHA were in attendance to raise overarching concerns of a contractual nature, staff resources, organisational structure and engaging in consultation to establish clearer and better policies that oversee these matters. Unite the Union welcomed the commitment from the Director General to establish clear time frames on responses on specific departmental issues raised on Monday’s meeting to be received by the close of business on Friday 4th February 2022.

“At this time the selective industrial action of non-uniform remains amongst Nursing, Industrials and Dentistry grades. Unite looks forward into entering constructive negotiations with the GHA over the coming weeks to tackle the broader concerns on policies, and establishing clear rules of practice over contracts, resources and structures within the organisation to support staff and the patients they care for.”