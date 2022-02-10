Drug Testing Within The RGP - No Positive Tests

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2022 .

The RGP has been testing its own officers for drug misuse since 2018 and, in that time, not a single test has proved positive.

A statement continued: “The drug testing of all RGP officers was introduced in 2018 in line with similar policies in the UK.



“Clearly, drug taking amongst police officers would fly in the face of the RGP’s Code of Ethics and would have a detrimental effect on the public’s trust in the police. Drug taking amongst officers might also lead to reduced efficiency, increased risk of accidents, absenteeism, potential misconduct and the ever-present threat of corruption and/or blackmail.



“Officers of the RGP’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) aim to test a different group of officers every week but there is never any advanced warning of their arrival. They have the authority to test any officer, from the most junior recruit to the Commissioner of Police - indeed, the Commissioner and the members of his Command Team were all tested just a few days ago. It is also necessary, occasionally, for the PSD officers themselves to be tested, again without any warning.



“Strictly speaking, the PSD officers are just carrying out a screening test in which an officer is required to give a sample of saliva from his/her tongue. The saliva sample is then inserted into a chemical solution which, rather like a pregnancy test, takes just five minutes to indicate the presence of cannabis, amphetamines, methamphetamines, cocaine or opiates. Anyone whose screening test gave a positive result for these drugs would then be required to give a urine sample, which would be sent off for a more detailed laboratory analysis.”



‘We encourage any individual who thinks they might have a problem to seek help at any early stage so that we can give them all the support they need,’ says DS Stuart Manfred of the PSD. ‘We also give officers the chance to declare if they are taking any medications which might affect their test results.’



Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said,



‘In line with our Code of Ethics, it is imperative to show that our officers are not above the law and that, whether on or off duty, they behave in a manner which does not bring discredit on the police service or do anything that would undermine the public’s confidence in policing. They must never make themselves open to being compromised or blackmailed.



‘However, I am proud and delighted to report that, after hundreds of screening tests have been carried out, there has not been a single positive result.’



