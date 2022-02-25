Minister Daryanani At CONNECT Route Development Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2022 .

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended the CONNECT Route Development Forum in Tampere, Finland.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event offered the opportunity to network and form relationships with airlines and tourism associations.

The Minister held a series of meetings which included airlines, airports and tourism officials. He also spoke with the aviation press present at the event.

Minister Daryanani was invited to form part of a panel discussion titled “Tourism Recovery Strategies”. Apart from speaking about worldwide tourism in general, he promoted Gibraltar as a tourist destination. He was questioned on the work that had been done during Covid, plans for the future, the EU treaty, and specifically on how the EU treaty would affect Gibraltar International Airport if Aviation formed part of it.

Minister Daryanani commented,” It is imperative that as the world returns to some form of normality and the market becomes even more competitive that Gibraltar is present at this type of event. Not only did I have the opportunity to catch up with our current airline partners but also to speak with other potential ones too. There was a lot of interest on how the EU treaty was progressing and what opportunities it would create. During the panel discussion I spoke of Gibraltar’s success during Covid and everything we have to offer as a short city break. This work is extremely important as we thrive to keep our brand at the forefront of peoples’ minds. Connectivity to our airport is crucial not only for tourism but also for business. I will keep on marketing Gibraltar proactively and energetically”.





