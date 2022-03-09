International Women’s Day – Policing Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

Yesterday, women from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) gathered in the GDP Club to talk about various issues affecting women in the workplace.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The forum was established in the GDP in 2019 and this is the third event they have celebrated. Guest speakers such as Pat Gonzalez from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Nicole Stewart, the Managing Director of PosAbilities, attended the event.

Mother of three and Head of Business Support in the GDP, Alex Romero, said: “Working in a Police Force and a security team, both, traditionally male dominated sectors, the idea of the forum was initially to provide a safe space to identify and raise issues affecting women in the workplace, with a view to ensuring that a level playing field is created across all areas of our

workplace, in addition to exposing women officers to positive female role models, which is the aim of the event today.

“I think many women still see this issue of applying for promotion as a choice, between their career and starting a family. We need for young women to understand that they can have both.

“Yes, it’s hard work, but as many successful women in senior ranks across both the private and public sectors have demonstrated, it is possible, and I think this will continue to be an education piece for everyone.”





