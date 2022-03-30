Care Agency Concludes Recruitment For Care Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2022 .

The Care Agency has announced that the recruitment and selection process for Care Workers has now concluded. A total of 26 candidates have been selected as Care Workers and will support service users throughout the Care Agency’s different departments.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The successful candidates come from a cohort of bank Care Workers, agency workers and EDEC trainees who have successfully completed the training course. These were staff previously working in the Care Agency on fixed term contracts, so they will already have a relationship with the users of the service, now that they have been offered contracts on an indefinite basis.

Chief Executive of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the 26 successful candidates on their positions. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our Human Resources Departmentfor the preparations and hard work throughoutthe recruitment and selection process, my most sincere thanks. I would also like to thank our Care Agency Training team (and trainers) for organising and delivering bespoke sessions to the successful candidates.’

Minister for Social Services, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The recruitment of 26 new Care Workers represents further investment in the provision of care services in Gibraltar. Congratulations to all on your new positions.’





