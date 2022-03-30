GFSB Welcomes Over The Counter LFT Sales

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has welcomed the Government statement that means that its members will now be able to import and sell LFTs approved by the Director of Public Health over the counter in Gibraltar, as has been the case in other European jurisdictions for some time.

A statement continued: “The GFSB first wrote to the Director of Public Health, the Chief Minister and the Director General of the GHA many months ago and has engaged in meetings with Public Health and correspondence with the GHA on the issue. The GFSB called on the Government to remove the restriction on the importation of DIY LFTs for over the counter sales together with the publishing of clear escalation and de-escalation criteria for future public health restrictions. For the first time since the pandemic began, our members can now compete with businesses outside of Gibraltar in this field. The GFSB is happy to see that its representations have been actioned.



“The widespread availability of LFTs will assist GFSB members, and members of the public, in acting responsibly, slowing the spread of Covid, and allowing life to return to and stay at or as close to pre-pandemic normal as possible - even if case numbers rise again.



“The GFSB also welcomes the publishing of a competitive tender process for the provision of LFT and PCR tendering services, albeit with the reservation that the tender provides for a relatively short period of time for its members to submit bids. The GFSB is of the view that all public contracts should be put out to formal and competitive tender processes, including during pandemics. The awarding of a contract directly to a Spanish pharmacy via a local agent to supply LFTs to the Gibraltar Health Authority is the subject of a correspondence between the GFSB and the GHA and the GFSB is seeking a meeting with the Director General of the GHA.



“The Federation will continue to represent its members' concerns and interests and looks forward to meeting with the Director General very soon.”