Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society has announced the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A statement from GLMS follows below:

After concluding and going over the nominations, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been finalised.

This year fifteen new names will be enshrined and honoured for their contributions to the Gibraltar Music Scene.

This year's inductees are:

Bertina Garcia

Maria Jesus Martin

Marlene King

Tony Pike

The Silhouettes aka Los Cincos

HT & The Rockbeats

Louis Caballero

Clive Yeats

Paul Riley

Moonlight Son

The Odds

The Smith Family

Wallace Viagas

Victor Bashery

Joe Carseni

Tickets for the event are on sale via buytickets.gi at the following link:

https://www.buytickets.gi/events/gibraltar-music-hall-of-fame-class-of-2022-475

*The 2022 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday 27th May at 20:00 at the Casino Calpe.





