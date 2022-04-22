Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
The Gibraltar Live Music Society has announced the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
A statement from GLMS follows below:
After concluding and going over the nominations, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been finalised.
This year fifteen new names will be enshrined and honoured for their contributions to the Gibraltar Music Scene.
This year's inductees are:
Bertina Garcia
Maria Jesus Martin
Marlene King
Tony Pike
The Silhouettes aka Los Cincos
HT & The Rockbeats
Louis Caballero
Clive Yeats
Paul Riley
Moonlight Son
The Odds
The Smith Family
Wallace Viagas
Victor Bashery
Joe Carseni
Tickets for the event are on sale via buytickets.gi at the following link:
https://www.buytickets.gi/events/gibraltar-music-hall-of-fame-class-of-2022-475
*The 2022 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday 27th May at 20:00 at the Casino Calpe.