New COVID-19 Testing Procedure

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

The GHA has announced the new COVID-19 testing procedure. Starting from 8:00am on Monday 25th April, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should test themselves using a Lateral Flow Test that can be purchased from pharmacies and other commercial outlets.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

HM Government of Gibraltar, on advice from the Director of Public Health and in line with the COVID-19 Exit Strategy Plan, has revised its COVID-19 testing procedure. This will involve self-testing, followed by a confirmatory test for those that are positive at the Covid Rapid test centre located next to the Gibraltar International Airport.

The current drive through at Mid-Town will close on Sunday 24th April at 12:00pm.

Starting from 8:00am on Monday 25th April, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should test themselves using a Lateral Flow Test that can be purchased from pharmacies and other commercial outlets. If the self-test is positive, please contact the Covid Rapid Testing service online at www.covidrapidtest.gi or by phone on 22502248 to make an appointment for a confirmatory LFT.

At the appointment, the Covid Rapid Testing service will require a valid, in-date GHA card and the positive at-home LFT, which will be disposed of by the testing centre. This service will be free for GHA cardholders.

Test results will be provided via SMS. Those whose confirmatory LFTs are positive are required to self-isolate for up to 10 days. The Covid Rapid Testing Service will send a further SMS to those whose confirmatory tests are positive with instructions on how to collect two LFT self-test kits, so that day 6 and day 7 tests can be done at home. If these tests are both negative on days 6 and 7, isolation can be stopped on day 7.

Vulnerable Persons

Vulnerable persons experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call 111 for advice and to arrange for a test if necessary.

Individuals may be vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 if they have:

• Down’s syndrome

Sickle Cell Disease

Current cancer or has received treatment for cancer in the last 12 months (chemotherapy in past 12 months or radiotherapy in past 6 months)

Leukaemia or lymphoma or myeloma or has had treatment for these or other blood cancers in the last 12 months or has received a stem cell or bone marrow transplant for any reason. Other haematological diseases that require immunosuppressant treatment (e.g. aplastic anaemia, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria)

Severe kidney failure, is on dialysis or has had a kidney transplant

• Severe liver disease or has had a liver transplant

An immune/ auto-immune disease which is treated with immunosuppressant drugs

A diagnosed immune deficiency syndrome

HIV

Received an organ transplant (heart, lungs, pancreas etc).

One of the following neurological conditions: Multiple sclerosis, Motor neurone disease, Myasthenia gravis or Huntington’s disease.

Further information for vulnerable persons is available at:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press-releases/gha-issues-advice-to-vulnerable-groups-in the-event-that-they-test-positive-for-covid-19-2552022-7859

https://healthygibraltar.org/news/sars-cov-2/vulnerable-to-covid-19/

Pre-surgery PCR test

Individuals who require a pre-admission PCR test prior to surgery will be advised by the Pre-Surgery Assessment Clinic team and issued with an appointment to attend the Covid Rapid test centre. Patients who may already have test appointments for dates beyond Monday 25th have been contacted by the GHA to confirm that the appointment will now be at the Covid Rapid Test centre.

COVID-19 Sick Notes

COVID-19 sick notes will continue to be available for those who test positive at the COVID 19 rapid testing service. Anyone who has had a confirmatory LFT or PCR and require a COVID-19 Sick Note should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Switching to this new procedure for testing as Gibraltar moves forward with the COVID-19 Exit strategy allows for greater flexibility for the public whilst also allowing us to keep track of the virus and its epidemiology. It is important to remember that the virus has not gone away and my advice to the public is to take sensible precautions to protect vulnerable family and friends. It is now the responsibility of every citizen to take a test if they have symptoms, report the results and isolate if they are positive for as long as necessary.’





