Royal Engineers Association’s 250th Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

The Royal Engineers Association are celebrating their 250th Anniversary this coming Saturday 21st May 2022 as well as the 50th Anniversary since they were granted the Freedom of the City.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

They will be conducting a march through Main Street up to the Sapper Statue situated outside Marks and Spencer’s.

The Royal Engineers Nottinghamshire Band will be performing two 45-minute performances in Casemates Square from 1530 and 1630.





