Royal Engineers Association’s 250th Anniversary
The Royal Engineers Association are celebrating their 250th Anniversary this coming Saturday 21st May 2022 as well as the 50th Anniversary since they were granted the Freedom of the City.
A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:
They will be conducting a march through Main Street up to the Sapper Statue situated outside Marks and Spencer’s.
The Royal Engineers Nottinghamshire Band will be performing two 45-minute performances in Casemates Square from 1530 and 1630.