Julian Felice Wins Top Prize In Short Story Competition
The winners of this year’s Spring Festival Short Story Competition were announced yesterday. Organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, this very popular annual competition attracted a total of 456 entries across a wide age range, from school children to adults.
The Minister of Culture, John Cortes, presented the awards yesterday at a special awards ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall.
A panel of judges consisting of Mr Charles Durante, Ms Conchita Triay and Mrs Aida Delaney judged the competition.
The Prize Winners are:
The Ministry of Culture Award – Overall Competition Winner – £1000 Winner: Julian Felice with ‘The Voice’
Adult Category: Winner: Camilla Sykes with ‘Ebb and Flow’
Runner-up: Yvonne Sacarello with ‘The Poem’
Highly Commended: Michele Attias with ‘The Radical Power of A Song’
Best Story in Spanish Language: Winner: Mark Montovio with ‘El Cordon Plateado’
Runner-up: Brian Gordon with ‘El Comité’
School Years 11 to 13:
Winner: David Lester with ‘The Bored Student’ – Bayside Comprehensive School
Runner-up: Nicole Zinovev with ‘Consumption’ – Prior Park School
Highly Commended: Jack Bingham with ‘Vengeance’ – Prior Park School
School Years 8 to 10:
Winner: Phoebe Gatenby with ‘Regrets’ – Prior Park School
Runner-up: Martha Taylor with ‘The Platform’ – Prior Park School
Highly Commended: Sophie Lines with ‘The Night’s Sharp Eye’ – Bayside Comprehensive School
School Years 6 to 7:
Winner: Zachary Raven with ‘The Nothing of Nowhere’ – Bayside Comprehensive School
Runner-up: Lea Tryb with ‘Where are you 62?’ – Bayside Comprehensive School
Highly Commended: Daisy Moir with ‘The Perfect Day’ – Prior Park School
School Years 4 to 5:
Winner: Gianella Pitto with ‘Growing’ – Loreto Convent
Runner-up: Poppy Grace Down with ‘The tale of the Rabbit, the Eagle and the Dolphin’ – St Joseph’s Middle School
Highly Commended: Oscar Kaziewicz with ‘Curious Chuckles’ – Loreto Convent
GCS would like to thank the judges, the Gibraltar Chronicle and all participants for their continued support.