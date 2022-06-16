Julian Felice Wins Top Prize In Short Story Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2022 .

The winners of this year’s Spring Festival Short Story Competition were announced yesterday. Organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, this very popular annual competition attracted a total of 456 entries across a wide age range, from school children to adults.

The Minister of Culture, John Cortes, presented the awards yesterday at a special awards ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall.



A panel of judges consisting of Mr Charles Durante, Ms Conchita Triay and Mrs Aida Delaney judged the competition.



The Prize Winners are:



The Ministry of Culture Award – Overall Competition Winner – £1000 Winner: Julian Felice with ‘The Voice’



Adult Category: Winner: Camilla Sykes with ‘Ebb and Flow’



Runner-up: Yvonne Sacarello with ‘The Poem’



Highly Commended: Michele Attias with ‘The Radical Power of A Song’



Best Story in Spanish Language: Winner: Mark Montovio with ‘El Cordon Plateado’



Runner-up: Brian Gordon with ‘El Comité’



School Years 11 to 13:



Winner: David Lester with ‘The Bored Student’ – Bayside Comprehensive School



Runner-up: Nicole Zinovev with ‘Consumption’ – Prior Park School



Highly Commended: Jack Bingham with ‘Vengeance’ – Prior Park School



School Years 8 to 10:



Winner: Phoebe Gatenby with ‘Regrets’ – Prior Park School



Runner-up: Martha Taylor with ‘The Platform’ – Prior Park School



Highly Commended: Sophie Lines with ‘The Night’s Sharp Eye’ – Bayside Comprehensive School



School Years 6 to 7:



Winner: Zachary Raven with ‘The Nothing of Nowhere’ – Bayside Comprehensive School



Runner-up: Lea Tryb with ‘Where are you 62?’ – Bayside Comprehensive School



Highly Commended: Daisy Moir with ‘The Perfect Day’ – Prior Park School



School Years 4 to 5:



Winner: Gianella Pitto with ‘Growing’ – Loreto Convent



Runner-up: Poppy Grace Down with ‘The tale of the Rabbit, the Eagle and the Dolphin’ – St Joseph’s Middle School



Highly Commended: Oscar Kaziewicz with ‘Curious Chuckles’ – Loreto Convent



GCS would like to thank the judges, the Gibraltar Chronicle and all participants for their continued support.



