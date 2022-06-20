Chief Minister Congratulates President of the Junta de Andalucia

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has congratulated the President of the Junta de Andalucia on gaining a majority in the Andalucia regional elections this weekend.

Mr Picardo extended the best wishes of the Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar to President Moreno and the people of Andalucia at this decisive moment.



The Chief Minister conveyed his sincere wish that both Governments can continue in their commitment to work cooperatively in the best interests of the people of Gibraltar and Andalucia. President Moreno has made positive pledges throughout his campaign to make efforts towards the creation of a new era of wellbeing and prosperity for the region. Mr Picardo expressed his best wishes and support in rising to this historic challenge.



Mr Picardo said: ‘I have taken the opportunity to congratulate President Moreno on his decisive win in the Andalucia elections. On behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar I have conveyed the commitment of Gibraltar to work in collaboration and cooperation with the Junta de Andalucia towards the wellbeing and prosperity of our respective citizens.’



