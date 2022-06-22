National Day Children’s Fancy Dress Competition 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) have announced that a Children’s Fancy Dress Competition will take at Casemates Square as part of the National Day celebrations on Saturday 10th September.

A statement from GCS and the SDGG follows below:

The event will be open to children aged 11 and under. There will be two categories, as follows:

6 years and under

7 to 11 years

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select three winners in each category.

Participants are required to arrive at Casemates Square no later than 9.30am, with judging to commence at 10.00am.

The winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers and all entrants will receive a participation medal.

Registration Forms will be available from the GCS Events Department at the City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, from Wednesday 22nd June to Tuesday 6th September, between 8.45am and 2.30pm, or on www.culture.gi (completed forms must be returned to the above office, by hand or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). There will also be the opportunity to register on the day of the competition itself, between 9.00am and 9.30am at Casemates Square.