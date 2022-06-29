Chief Minister Meets New Commander Of British Forces Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met with the new Commander of British Forces (CBF), Commodore Tom Guy earlier today at No.6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Commodore Tom Guy begins his post as CBF tomorrow, Thursday 30th June 2022.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “I was delighted to meet Commodore Tom Guy earlier today in my office. Commodore Guy has an impressive and significant amount military experience having served in Iraq and Libya in the past. I very much look forward to working closely with Commodore Guy on the many matters which affect both the MOD and Gibraltar more widely. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing CBF Commodore Steve Dainton CBE for his support over recent years and wish him every success in the future. I have enjoyed a great working relationship with Steve and I know he and Cal leave with a little bit of Gibraltar having captivated their hearts for ever.”





